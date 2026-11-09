Rubio: Guarantees for Ukraine Are Key in the Negotiations

Security guarantees for Ukraine are among the main topics in negotiations to end the war with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Paris. He confirmed that representatives of the US, Ukraine and Russia will meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, with Washington mediating the talks.

“What will the postwar security architecture for Ukraine and the European continent look like? This is a key question that is raised again and again in every discussion about the negotiations,” Rubio told reporters. He added that he hoped there would be progress in the talks as early as the following day.

According to him, US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are already traveling to Abu Dhabi. The meeting is part of the diplomatic efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to reach an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Reuters reported that the issues under discussion include ending the war, postwar security agreements and de-escalation measures. So far, no specific parameters for possible guarantees for Ukraine have been announced, nor has it been clarified how they would be implemented in the event of a new Russian attack.

European Participation in the Meeting

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that France and other European representatives would participate in the talks. He did not specify whether they would be directly involved in the negotiations or attend separate meetings with the participants.

This leaves uncertainty surrounding the format of the meeting. It was initially presented as a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine, while Paris insists that European countries should have a say in discussions on the continent’s future security. “France will be there and will ensure that the European voice is heard,” Barrot told RTL radio.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will take place in parallel with the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris, which begins on November 9. Ukraine is among the topics of the forum, attended by the US, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

So far, no final agreement on security guarantees has been announced. The issue remains linked to the broader negotiations over the postwar order in Europe and efforts to prevent a resumption of hostilities after a possible end to the war.

Sources: apnews.com, fidelity.com, dailybaku.az