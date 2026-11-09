Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Florida Road and Hits Pickup Truck

A small plane made an emergency landing on a road near Interstate 75 in Florida and collided with the rear of a moving pickup truck. The incident occurred on November 7 in the North Fort Myers area of Lee County. No injuries have been reported.

There were two pilots on board the plane. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem and the crew made an emergency landing. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cited an engine problem as the cause of the forced landing.

The plane took off from Sebring Regional Airport at around 11:01 a.m. and landed approximately 50 minutes later. According to local authorities, the aircraft was a Cessna Skyhawk, and during its descent it struck the rear of a pickup truck traveling east on Bayshore Road, near I-75.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said: “Fortunately, this incident ended well and no one was injured.” He pointed out that the agencies would work jointly with aviation authorities to clarify the circumstances.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the investigation. So far, no details have been reported about the extent of the damage to the plane and the pickup truck, nor has the exact nature of the technical problem that led to the emergency landing been specified.

Sources: wptv.com, theguardian.com, nova.bg