Trump: I was joking about Dana White as press secretary

US President Donald Trump said he was joking when he suggested that Dana White become the next White House press secretary. A day earlier, Trump posted on his social network that he had offered the position to the chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“I was just joking, but I think Dana likes the idea. He’s a very capable man,” Trump told reporters in Florida before departing for Washington.

The president explained that including well-known UFC fighters as White’s potential aides was meant to show that the post should not be taken literally. According to Trump, this detail was supposed to suggest that it was a joke rather than an official personnel decision.

The post sparked speculation

Trump’s message led to speculation that White could take one of the administration’s most prominent communications positions. White is a longtime political ally of the president and has appeared at public events alongside him.

White shared the post in an Instagram story, accompanied by a photo of him standing behind the White House podium. This further strengthened the impression that the offer might be genuine, even though the White House had presented it as a joke.

Trump said White would visit the White House on November 9, but clarified that the conversation would concern other matters. There is no indication that the president has begun an official process to appoint him as press secretary.

The White House remains without a permanent spokesperson

The press secretary’s post has been vacant since the brief tenure of Katie Zaharia, who left five days after starting the job. This happened amid changes in the administration following the US midterm elections.

Trump did not say when a permanent press secretary would be announced.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, investing.com