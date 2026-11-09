Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia

Canada has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia targeting the Russian defense industry, ballistic missile development, cyber activities and financial intermediaries supporting Moscow’s war economy. The list includes 38 organizations and 24 individuals.

The measures were announced by Foreign Minister Anita Anand during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris. According to the Canadian government, the sanctioned individuals and entities are linked to the development of Russia’s military capabilities and to networks for circumventing international restrictions.

Focus on missiles and crypto financing

Those targeted include participants in the development of ballistic missile technologies, as well as individuals and companies linked to Russian cyber operations. The new restrictions also cover financial intermediaries, including cryptocurrency exchanges, which Ottawa says help sustain Russia’s war economy and circumvent sanctions.

„Canada is taking action to undermine Putin’s ability to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities,“ Anita Anand said. She added that the country would continue to impose costs on Russia until Moscow ends its aggression and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reuters reported that the new sanctions are part of the expansion of Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. The restrictions were introduced under the provisions for special economic measures against Moscow.

The Canadian government said that Russia continues to rely on networks for circumventing sanctions in order to sustain its military operations. According to Ottawa, the new measures should limit the ability of Russian forces to launch missile strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and organizations and on more than 700 vessels linked to violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to serious human rights abuses.

Sources: thestar.com.my, agenzianova.com