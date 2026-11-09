EU to Provide Romania with Satellite Data for the Black Sea

The European Union will provide Romania with additional satellite data to monitor the Black Sea and protect supply routes to Ukraine. The measure was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Bucharest.

“The Black Sea is a key artery for Ukraine. That is why freedom of navigation must be restored,” von der Leyen said. She pointed out that satellite intelligence would provide Romania with additional information about conditions along maritime routes and the risks to commercial shipping.

Support in Countering Disinformation

In addition to satellite data, the European Commission will support Romania in countering foreign disinformation in the information space. The European Center for Democratic Resilience, which began operating in Brussels in February 2026 and coordinates expertise and information exchange to counter attempts to manipulate public debate, will participate in this effort.

The European Commission has already announced that it is providing satellite imagery to the Romanian and Bulgarian authorities following attacks on vessels in the Black Sea. The support is part of efforts to maintain exports from Ukraine and build alternative transport routes amid continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure.

Maritime Security Center to Be Expanded

Von der Leyen said that the European Commission would work with Romania and Bulgaria to fully operationalize the European Maritime Security Center in the Black Sea. The plan envisages Turkey becoming more actively involved in its activities.

The center is intended as a civilian mechanism for exchanging and analyzing various data, monitoring the maritime situation and protecting critical infrastructure. Romania and Bulgaria are jointly developing its concept, with the initiative intended to complement, rather than replace, NATO’s existing activities.

The President of the European Commission also promised additional funding of €50 million for the center’s work. Her statement did not make clear exactly when the sum would be released or through which financial instrument it would be provided.

Von der Leyen’s visit to Bucharest took place against the backdrop of growing risks to shipping in the Black Sea and attacks on vessels and port infrastructure linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine. On November 10, the President of the European Commission is due to visit Bulgaria, where maritime security is also among the main topics.

Sources: romania-actualitati.ro, digi24.ro, 2eu.brussels