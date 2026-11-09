“March of Silence” in Krakow for the shooting victims

“March of Silence” will be held in Krakow in memory of the six victims of Saturday’s shooting in the city center. The procession begins at 8:00 p.m. local time, and participants will gather at the corner of the Main Market Square and Sławkowska Street.

The initiative aims to honor those who died and express solidarity with the injured and their loved ones. Fifteen people were wounded in the attack. The attacker, who was shot by police, died in hospital on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on citizens to join the procession. “Let us all be in Krakow today at 8:00 p.m.,” he wrote on the social network X.

Shortly afterward, city authorities announced that both Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki would take part in the March of Silence. The two will join at the invitation of Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała.

The president’s participation was also confirmed by a spokesperson for the Polish presidency to Onet. The city authorities called on residents and visitors to join the commemoration.

The shooting led to national mourning

Saturday’s attack began in the Main Market Square, one of the most visited places in Krakow’s historic center. According to the Associated Press, a 24-year-old man opened fire after driving a car onto the square. Six people were killed and 15 were wounded before police shot him.

Polish authorities declared November 8 and 9 days of national mourning. A separate period of mourning was also introduced in Krakow, continuing until November 11.

Monday’s march will take place as the investigation into the attack continues. Prosecutors classified the case as a crime of a terrorist nature, while authorities said they were examining the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Sources: wiadomosci.onet.pl, apnews.com