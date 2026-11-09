Israeli strikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes hit the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Qantara in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media report. Artillery fire affected the areas around Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, the Slouqi Valley and Qabriha. Naharnet, Lebanese correspondents and Petra reported strikes and shelling in the area.

According to a Lebanese security source quoted by the Jordanian news agency Petra, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on farmers near Deir Mimas. “An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on farmers who were picking olives,” the source said. There is no confirmed information about the number of people injured in the incident.

The same source reported that Israeli drones flew at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon. In the Khiam area, Israeli forces were conducting operations using automatic weapons, while a patrol stopped residents who had arrived in Kfar Shuba to harvest olives. According to Petra, they had prior authorization from the Lebanese army and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

Strikes on villages and military positions

Naharnet reported artillery shelling of Marjayoun overnight, as well as strikes on Wadi al-Hujayr, Hadatha and Braashit. The Lebanese portal Libnanews reported that new attacks were later recorded against Kfar Tebnit and Markaba, but noted that there is currently no consolidated assessment of the casualties and material damage.

The Israeli army said that the previous evening it had discovered two weapons depots in Mays al-Jabal and a facility in Tiri, which it identified as a Hezbollah operational center. According to the Israeli side, the three sites are located near positions of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. The claim has not been independently verified.

At present, there is no confirmed overall number of casualties and injured people, nor complete information about the damage caused by the airstrikes and artillery shelling. No specific timelines have been reported for follow-up actions or for any change in the arrangements governing farmers’ access to their olive groves.

Sources: pt1.petra.gov.jo, naharnet.com, en.libnanews.com