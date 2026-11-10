Unity: Rivals Tusk and Nawrocki lead silent march in Krakow

Thousands of people took part in a silent march in Krakow in memory of the six people killed in the November 7 shooting. Leading the procession were Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who are usually political rivals.

Participants gathered in the central square in the city’s historic center with candles and flowers. Nawrocki and Tusk lit candles at the site of the attack and then knelt as a sign of respect for the victims. Also taking part in the ceremony were Krakow Mayor Lukasz Gibała, Krakow Archbishop Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś, and representatives of the local authorities.

The march ended near the town hall tower. There, a trumpeter played “The Sound of Silence” - a song that was also performed at commemorative events following the assassination of Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz in 2019.

A rare display of unity

The joint appearance of Tusk and Nawrocki came amid sharp political disagreements between the two, including over reforms to the Constitutional Tribunal. Their participation in the march was presented as a sign of national unity following the attack that shook Poland.

“For Poland, this is always a sign of hope: that although we have different views, we can still cooperate, engage in dialogue and seek what unites us,” Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told TVN24, as quoted by Reuters.

“This evening in Krakow, thousands of Poles gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the November 7 attack,” Tusk wrote on the social network “X”.

Investigation continues

Six people were killed and 15 wounded in the shooting in the central square. The attacker, a 24-year-old Polish man, was shot by police and later died in hospital. Polish authorities declared two days of national mourning.

Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said the investigation would continue regardless of the suspect’s death. He said it must be established whether he acted alone or was inspired or supported by a group.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, polskieradio.pl