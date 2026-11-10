Rubio: Guarantees for Ukraine must also be acceptable to Moscow

The United States intends to end funding for Israel’s purchase of American weapons, while maintaining the option for the country to buy weapons through direct sales. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, according to American media.

“Israel is already wealthy enough to buy weapons from us, but it is no longer necessary for us to provide it with funding,” Rubio said. According to him, the country has reached a stage at which it can pay for its own defense purchases.

President Donald Trump has already announced that Washington plans to end around $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of 2026. He said that Israel would be able to continue purchasing American military equipment. The change, however, diverges from the existing ten-year security agreement, which provides for US assistance until 2028, meaning that implementing the plan in practice will require additional decisions.

Washington is not naming a preferred UN candidate

Rubio also said that the US is considering two or three candidates as suitable to succeed António Guterres as UN secretary-general. He did not name them and stressed that the procedure is still ongoing.

“There are two or three good candidates whom we like,” the secretary of state said. He identified commitment to UN reform as the main criterion. Guterres’s term expires at the end of 2026, and his successor is expected to be chosen by the General Assembly following a nomination by the Security Council.

Guarantees for Ukraine must also be acceptable to Moscow

Regarding Ukraine, Rubio said that any postwar agreement must provide security for Kyiv while also being acceptable to Russia.

“Ukraine must feel safe after the war, but the guarantees must be something Russia can also agree to in order for them to work,” Marco Rubio said.

He clarified that a final plan for the guarantees has not yet been agreed. According to him, initial ideas for the future security architecture of Ukraine and Europe were presented to President Donald Trump, but discussions are continuing.

The issue is among the main topics in the talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. The discussions are expected to address ending the war, Ukraine’s future status and the mechanisms that should prevent another attack.

Sources: apnews.com, pravda.com.ua, jbiznews.com