Violence in Barcelona following Spain’s general strike

Clashes broke out in Barcelona after the end of a nationwide strike in Spain, called over the housing crisis and rising living costs. Protesters threw fireworks at police, while waste containers were set on fire in the streets.

The unrest followed demonstrations in the city that were part of Spain’s first general strike in 14 years. Trade unions said around 4 million workers had stopped working in protest against difficulties accessing housing and pressure on incomes.

Strike over the housing crisis

The mobilization took place amid a deepening housing crisis, which has become one of the country’s main social and political problems. Participants are calling for action to make housing more affordable, as well as measures to counter the rising cost of essential expenses.

The protest also took place on the eve of snap elections. This gave the strike additional political weight, as housing and purchasing power are among the key issues facing voters.

No official figures have been released on the number of people detained or injured, or the extent of the material damage in Barcelona.

Sources: aljazeera.com