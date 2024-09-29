On September 29, 1938, key politicians from the then Europe. They are tasked with avoiding military conflict on the Old Continent.

Prime Ministers of Great Britain and France Art Neville Chamberlain and Edouard Daladier, Reich Chancellor of Germany Hitler and Duce of Italy Benito Mussolini negotiate and sign an agreement handing over the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia to Germany. It is also known as the Munich Agreement.

The justification is that the Sudetenland is mostly populated by ethnic Germans.

As a result of the betrayal of Czechoslovakia, Hitler repeatedly strengthened his army, which significantly influenced his determination to start a world war.

At that time, Czechoslovakia was one of the most industrially developed countries in all of Europe. It is one of the leading suppliers of weapons for export, the country's army is heavily armed, and extremely powerful defense facilities were created in the same Sudetenland.

The Third Reich received more than 1 million self-loading rifles, tens of thousands of machine guns, and thousands of tanks, which were later used to fuel World War II.

British Prime Minister Chamberlain, after returning to London from the Munich Conference, declared to the House of Commons: “Gentlemen, I have brought you peace”.