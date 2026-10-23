October 23, 1956 Hungary revolts against the USSR

The Hungarian Uprising of 1956 was a spontaneous revolutionary uprising against the government of the Hungarian People's Republic and its pro-Soviet policies. The uprising lasted from October 23 to November 10, 1956.

It began as a student demonstration, joined by thousands of citizens as it passed through the center of Budapest on its way to the parliament building. A student delegation trying to enter the radio building to broadcast its demands was detained. When the majority outside demanded that it be released, it was shot at by state security forces inside the building. News spread quickly, and with it violence and unrest in the capital.

The uprising quickly spread throughout Hungary and the government fell. Thousands organized into militias and began fighting the state security forces. Pro-Soviet communists and police officers were often executed or imprisoned, and prisoners were released and armed. Makeshift councils seized control of municipalities from the ruling Hungarian Workers' People's Party and made political demands. The new government formally disbanded the state security police, announced its intention to withdraw from the Warsaw Pact, and promised to hold new free elections. By the end of October, the fighting had almost ended and normalcy was beginning to return. After declaring its readiness to withdraw Soviet troops from Hungary, the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU changed its mind and prepared to crush the revolution. On November 4, significant numbers of Soviet troops invaded Budapest and other areas of the country. Hungarian resistance continued until November 10.

Over 2,500 Hungarians and 700 Soviet soldiers were killed in the conflict, and 200,000 Hungarians became refugees. Mass arrests and persecutions continued for months afterward. By January 1957, the newly installed Soviet government had crushed any visible opposition.