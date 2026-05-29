Inguinal hernia: symptoms, causes and why so many people underestimate the problem

Inguinal hernia, also known as groin hernia, is among the most common surgical conditions in men, but it also occurs in women. However, a large part of people do not recognize the symptoms in time and live with discomfort for a long time, without suspecting what the real problem is. The reason is that inguinal hernia often begins gradually and at first seems like something harmless – slight tension, heaviness or temporary pain after exertion.

Many patients describe the first symptoms as a “strange feeling“ in the groin area. Some feel a pulling when getting out of bed, others notice tension after sports, and still others experience discomfort only at the end of the day. This is what makes inguinal hernia so misleading – Symptoms are not always permanent and often go away with rest.

What is an inguinal hernia?

An inguinal hernia occurs when a weak spot forms in the abdominal wall, allowing some of the abdominal contents to push through into the groin area. This most often occurs in the inguinal canal – a naturally weaker spot in the human anatomy.

Men are at significantly higher risk because the inguinal canal is wider. This is why inguinal hernias are so common in men. In women, the condition is less common, but it can also occur, especially after pregnancy or when the abdominal wall weakens.

The most common symptoms of an inguinal hernia

- heaviness or tension in the groin area

- pulling or burning

- pain during physical exertion

- discomfort when coughing or sneezing

- swelling in the groin

- a feeling of weakness in the lower abdomen

- pain after prolonged standing

- discomfort during sports or weight lifting

One of the most characteristic signs is swelling, which appears when straining and often disappears when lying down. This is what makes many people think that the problem "will fix itself."

According to Dr. Peychinov, patients often wait months before seeking help because the symptoms are initially intermittent and do not seem serious enough. In many cases, people only seek medical attention when the pain begins to interfere with their daily lives.

What are the causes of an inguinal hernia?

The causes of an inguinal hernia can be different, but most often it is a combination of a weakening of the abdominal wall and increased intra-abdominal pressure.

- heavy physical labor

- weight lifting

- chronic coughing

- constipation and frequent straining

- being overweight

- sudden weight gain or loss

- strength training

- a sedentary lifestyle

- losing weight of muscles with age

- pregnancy in women

- previous abdominal surgeries

Interestingly, in many people, an inguinal hernia does not appear after a specific effort, but develops gradually over years. The body compensates for the weakening of the abdominal wall for a long time, until at some point the symptoms become more noticeable.

Why should it not be underestimated?

Many people get used to the discomfort and begin to avoid certain movements, without realizing that the problem is getting worse. However, this does not mean that the hernia has “stopped“. On the contrary - in most cases it gradually increases.

The most serious complication is hernia entrapment. This is a condition in which part of the intestine remains compressed and cannot return back to the abdominal cavity. Then the pain becomes severe, the swelling hardens, and nausea, vomiting, and serious health risks may occur.

Treatment of inguinal hernia

The only effective method for treating inguinal hernia is surgery. Modern surgery offers various approaches, including laparoscopic or so-called bloodless surgery.

In this method, a small incision is made below the navel, through which a camera and special instruments are inserted.

This allows for less tissue trauma, faster recovery, and an earlier return to a normal lifestyle.

Many people are afraid of surgery, but in reality, planned treatment is significantly easier than emergency surgery in the event of a complication. That is why early diagnosis is so important.

Inguinal hernia is one of those conditions that often begins quietly and imperceptibly. However, the body almost always gives signals – the question is whether a person will recognize them in time. Pain, heaviness or swelling in the groin area should not be accepted as something normal, especially when they recur.

The earlier the diagnosis is made, the easier, calmer and safer the treatment can be.