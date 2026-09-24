Bulgarian urologist demonstrates live laser surgery to the world

Dr. Georgi Georgiev from Hill Clinic – Sofia performed a live surgery during the international congress “Progress in Uro-Oncology – New Technologies“ in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. In fact, the surgery was performed in Bucharest, in a specialized urological operating room and broadcast in real time to the congress participants.

Dr. Georgiev presents HoLEP – laser enucleation of the prostate, a complex modern surgical technique for the treatment of benign enlarged prostate.

Among the other participants are specialists from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and other countries.

Live surgery – not a lecture, but real surgery

In Live Surgery sessions, specialists do not just present theory. The operation is performed in real life, and the audience follows the individual surgical stages. In HoLEP, the surgeon must precisely navigate the anatomy of the prostate and work along the natural surgical planes, separating the tissue that causes the obstruction of the urethra. This is where the difference between the technology and the way it is used is visible. In HoLEP, the enlarged prostate tissue is separated using a holmium laser and removed through the natural urinary canal, without an external surgical incision. The method is part of the high-tech minimally invasive prostate surgery and is used in patients with varying degrees of gland enlargement.

The congress shows the future of urology

„Progress in Uro-Oncology – New Technologies“ is dedicated to new technologies in urology and urological oncology. The program includes both laser and endoscopic procedures, as well as robotic surgery, modern diagnostics and contemporary approaches to oncological diseases. Dr. Georgiev's expertise puts Bulgaria on the map of countries with developed minimally invasive urology. The fact that a Bulgarian urologist is invited as a surgeon, and not just as a visitor to the congress, emphasizes his practical experience and skills.