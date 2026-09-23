The flu has not yet arrived, now is the time for vaccination

The flu has not yet arrived in Bulgaria and now is the most appropriate time for flu vaccination, said Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

She pointed out that October and November are the months in which immunization makes the most sense, because the country is still before the seasonal peak of the disease. According to her, the effect of the expanded vaccination policy should begin to be seen now.

Vaccines are also available for children

This year, sufficient flu vaccines have been provided, including for children, and nasal vaccines are also provided for them. The free flu vaccination now covers children from 6 months to 8 years of age, as well as children up to 18 years of age with chronic diseases.

The expansion of the scope comes against the backdrop of preparations for the autumn-winter season, when the number of respiratory infections traditionally increases. Hristova linked this moment with the need for timely immunization before the spread of the flu gains momentum.

What does this mean for patients

For people, this means that there is currently an opportunity for timely protection before the expected increase in diseases. This step is especially important for vulnerable groups, including children with chronic diseases and the wider circle of children included in the free program.

Hristova places the emphasis not on the flu wave that has already occurred, but on the short window before it. That is why her message is that vaccination should not be postponed until later in the season.

Pre-season preparation

The statement by the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases comes on the threshold of autumn, when health authorities usually focus on flu prevention. The main conclusion is clear: according to Hristova, the country is still before the flu peak, which makes the current moment the most suitable for immunization.

With expanded access for children and the quantities of vaccines provided, the focus this year is on earlier prevention, before seasonal viruses intensify.

Sources: News.bg, BNR, bTV Novinite