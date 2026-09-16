How does a sample turn into a “positive result in a field drug test?

A few minutes. That’s how long it takes to see a result that could change the next few months of your life.

You get pulled over for a test. You know you used drugs while traveling abroad, but the effects have long since worn off. You give a sample and wait. Will the test be positive? What exactly will it find? And can you completely rely on the result you see?

Field tests are supposed to provide a quick answer in a situation where your license, your car, and your freedom to drive could be at stake. But a quick answer isn’t always as simple as it seems.

To understand why, you need to know what actually happens in those few minutes.



How does a sample turn into a “positive result”?

Field drug tests are designed with one main purpose - to give a quick result on the spot. A system such as the Dräger DrugTest 5000 can be used during a roadside check, which analyzes a sample of oral fluid and screens for certain drugs.

But the test does not “see“ that you have used. It looks for specific substances and reports a result against predetermined cut-off values.

And this is where the interesting part begins. What happens if another substance is similar enough to what the test is looking for?

Why do false positives happen?

Field tests are screening, not confirmatory laboratory tests. They are possible with the so-called cross-reactivity - another substance with a similar chemical structure can cause a reaction.

The manufacturer of the Dräger DrugTest 5000 itself warns that certain drugs with structurally similar similar active substances can interact with the reagents. Other possible factors include non-specific interactions, sample contamination, or errors in sample collection and processing.

Therefore, there is a significant difference between rapid screening and laboratory confirmation.



If you have used, how long after can the test be positive?

This is probably the most important question if you know you have used. And the most inconvenient answer is: there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

You can't just count the hours since your last use. It matters what substance you took, how much, whether the use was a one-time or more frequent use, your individual metabolism, and what sample is being tested.

Therefore, you may no longer feel any effect and still be able to detect traces of use. Just because you feel sober doesn't tell you what the result will be.

How can you check in advance?



CHERTO is a dual test targeting the most commonly combined substances in real-world use. It is available in two versions – Marijuana + Ecstasy (THC + MDMA) and Cocaine + Amphetamine (COC + AMP) – for a clear result that you can easily read when you need an answer.

The accuracy of CHERTO is comparable to laboratory screening. The method has been tested on real clinical samples and validated by LC/MS – the gold standard for confirmation in toxicology laboratories.



CHERTO can be ordered from online pharmacies and physical pharmacies.

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