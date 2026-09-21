Why is broccoli the most underrated superfood?

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you should include in your diet if you're serious about eating healthy. It's low in calories, rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and potassium, and contains plant compounds like glucosinolates and sulforaphane, which are being studied for their potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Broccoli belongs to the cruciferous family, along with cabbage, cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts. It is believed to have been cultivated in the Mediterranean more than 2,000 years ago, most likely in what is now Italy.

According to data cited by British nutritionist Nicola Ludlum-Rhyne, a standard serving of about 80 grams of broccoli provides approximately 2-3 grams of fiber. The vegetable contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which supports bowel function, regular bowel movements, and blood sugar control.

The main nutritional benefits of broccoli include:

about 35 kilocalories per 100 grams;

approximately 4-5 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, most of which are fiber;

minimal amount of fat;

high in vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate;

presence of sulforaphane and other bioactive plant compounds.

Not only the florets, but also the stalks of broccoli are edible and nutritious. They contain fiber and the same beneficial phytonutrients as the upper part of the vegetable. With thicker stalks, it is enough to peel the outer layer to make them more fragile.

Among the different varieties, standard broccoli, broccolini, purple broccoli, and Chinese broccoli have a similar nutritional profile. Purple varieties may contain more anthocyanins, but the differences are not significant. The best choice remains the type that is consumed regularly and fits easily into the diet.

To maximize the preservation of vitamins and beneficial plant compounds, broccoli is best to be steamed, microwaved, or briefly pan-fried. Prolonged cooking can reduce the content of water-soluble vitamins, especially vitamin C.

Combining broccoli with olive oil, nuts, or seeds helps absorb fat-soluble vitamin K. Adding protein also makes the meal more filling and helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

Despite its benefits, broccoli requires caution in some people.When taking warfarin, it is important to keep the amount of vitamin K in the diet relatively constant. In irritable bowel syndrome, larger portions, especially the stems, can cause bloating and gas due to the FODMAP content.

Supplements with sulforaphane are not considered a complete substitute for the vegetable itself. Whole broccoli provides fiber, vitamins, minerals, and various phytonutrients that work in combination.