Flu vaccine shortage: Only 70 thousand doses coming in November

About 70 thousand doses of flu vaccines are expected in pharmacies in November. The quantity is significantly less than the originally planned 180 thousand doses. Against this background, GPs report that those wishing to get vaccinated are increasing every year.

Vaccines under the National Immunization Program for Adults and Children are also expected at the end of October. 92% of the planned 490 thousand vaccines will be provided for adults. For children, 47 thousand nasal and about 50 thousand injection doses are planned, which is also less than initially planned.

GPs expect deliveries before the flu wave

“The delayed vaccines worry us too, but we still have enough time, since the flu wave is usually expected in December and January“, said general practitioner Dr. Denitsa Daskalova.

According to her, doctors have about two more months to prepare, but it is important that the vaccines arrive on time so that patients can be immunized before the expected spread of the flu.

Which patients will be prioritized

With limited quantities, GPs will have to adjust access to vaccines to the regulated criteria and the specific situation in their practices si.

„We will practically wonder how exactly to tie the season. There are clearly regulated criteria under which a certain contingent of people will be eligible. These are chronically ill patients, adults over 65, all children with chronic diseases and from there on, on a kind of solidarity principle that each doctor decides for himself“, said Dr. Daskalova.

Thus, priority will be given to people with chronic diseases, adults over 65 and children with chronic diseases. For the rest of those wishing to be vaccinated, the possibility of immunization will depend on the available doses and the organization of the specific general practitioner.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the delay affects injectable vaccines for national programs and the pharmacy network. Nasal vaccines for children have already been delivered and immunizations under the children's program have begun.