The Ministry of Health is proposing an explicit ban on the reuse of medical devices intended by the manufacturer for single use. The change will be incorporated into the Medical Devices Act, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said in response to a parliamentary question.

The reason is an established practice in the operative gynaecology department at „Pirogov“, involving the reuse of surgical instruments. From the beginning of 2025 to the end of October 2026, the hospital purchased 10 instruments of the „Caiman“ type – five each in two different sizes.

According to data presented by the minister, 71 resterilisation procedures were identified in 2025, and a further 31 in 2026. Ivkova clarified that the devices had not been paid for by the patients and had not been included in the price of the clinical pathways.

Inspections after the changes are adopted

Control over compliance with the new ban is expected to be assigned to the Bulgarian Drug Agency. „After the law enters into force, the Bulgarian Drug Agency will carry out inspections to ensure compliance with this ban,“ Katya Ivkova said.

This means that the inspections will begin after the legislative changes are adopted and enter into force. At present, the Ministry of Health has announced an intention to make a change, but no specific timeframe has been given for the submission, discussion and final adoption of the bill.

What rules apply in the European Union

The European regulation on medical devices allows Member States to introduce stricter national rules and to restrict or ban the reprocessing and subsequent reuse of single-use devices. In countries that permit such reprocessing, requirements have been established for safety, traceability, risk management and control of the entire process.

The Bulgarian proposal is aimed at preventing the reuse of devices that the manufacturer has designated as single-use. Its adoption would provide the supervisory authorities with an explicit legal basis for inspections on this specific issue.

Sources: bnrnews.bg