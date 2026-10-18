Why Sunday Brings Sadness and Anxiety Before Monday

It's Sunday night, the last movie of the weekend is over, the alarm is set, and your thoughts are already on Monday. For some people, that's when they experience inexplicable sadness, tension, and the feeling that the holiday is over too quickly. Psychologists call this experience “Sunday Blues“ or “Sunday Scaries“ - Sunday sadness and anxiety before the start of the workweek.

This is not a separate medical condition, but an informal description of the transition between leisure and work demands. Psychologist Kia-Rai Pruitt of the “Cleveland“ Clinic defines it as “anticipatory anxiety“ - anxiety about something that hasn’t happened yet. “For many people, the workweek is hectic, and the weekend doesn’t allow them to fully unwind before it’s time to get back to work,” she says.

Sadness looks back, anxiety looks forward

A study published in 2026 examined the experience in six focus groups with 26 employees in the Netherlands. Participants described not just sadness, but a whole range of reactions—anxiety, stress, fatigue, obsessive thinking about upcoming tasks, procrastination, and a desire to withdraw from others. The researchers emphasize that Sunday blues have two directions: toward the end of the weekend and toward the upcoming workweek.

This explains why the feeling often seems “unreasonable.” One can simultaneously regret not using the weekend as one intended and anticipate difficult meetings, deadlines, or an unpleasant conversation on Monday. For some participants, even setting an alarm or receiving a work email on Sunday night was enough to bring work thoughts back.

When the weekend fails to restore strength

The weekend is not always a vacation. Housework, childcare, travel, social commitments, and work-related matters can fill the entire weekend. So on Sunday, one does not feel restored, but simply replaced one to-do list with another.

Research on recovery from work stress distinguishes several important experiences: mental detachment from work, relaxation, a sense of control, and activities that bring satisfaction. In a study of 233 employees, these weekend processes were associated with better energy retention and optimism by Monday, as well as higher work engagement and lower burnout.

Sunday blues are most often exacerbated by high workload, job insecurity, conflicting relationships, or a lack of clear boundaries between work and personal time. The opposite is also true: greater autonomy, supportive colleagues, and a sense that work is meaningful can make the transition to Monday less difficult.

When It's Not Just a Sunday Slump

For many people, the feeling is short-lived and subsides as the week begins. The presence of Sunday blues alone does not indicate depression or an anxiety disorder. The National Institute of Mental Health states that anxiety becomes a problem when it doesn't go away and begins to interfere with daily activities, work, sleep, or relationships with loved ones.

Therefore, recurring panic attacks, severe insomnia, constant hopelessness, or anxiety that extends to other days should not be explained away simply by "a bad Sunday mood." In such cases, a Sunday slump may be a sign of a broader problem - chronic work stress, burnout, anxiety, or depressive symptoms - and requires a conversation with a qualified professional.

Sources: my.clevelandclinic.org, nimh.nih.gov