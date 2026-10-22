COVID-19 is circulating in Plovdiv, children and adults are sick

COVID-19 is circulating in the Plovdiv region and affects both children and adults. Most often, the infection occurs with fever, runny nose, throat irritation and cough, and recovery can last between one and two weeks.

At the moment, there is no data on severe cases or hospitalized patients in the region. This was stated by Dr. Kostadin Sotirov, Chairman of the Association of General Practitioners in the Plovdiv Region.

The temperature in children subsides in two to three days

„This is a viral infection that affects both children and adults. There is no specific treatment, you need to drink more fluids. COVID-19 takes a little longer – about 1-2 weeks, but there are no complications, no people in the hospital“, said Dr. Sotirov.

In children, the temperature usually lasts between two and three days. After it drops, they often resume their usual activity, but the runny nose and throat irritation can last longer.

In adults, the infection usually passes a little more severely, but according to Dr. Sotirov, it is no more severe than the usual autumn viral infections. Treatment is symptomatic and is aimed at relieving complaints.

When symptoms appear, doctors recommend that people stay home, rest, drink enough fluids and limit their contacts. If the condition worsens, medical help should be sought.

The first cases of seasonal flu are also expected

Against this background, specialists expect the first cases of seasonal flu towards the end of November or the beginning of December. The more noticeable spread of influenza viruses is usually observed in the end of December and the beginning of January.

The latest published report by the Ministry of Health for the period September 28 - October 4 reports 7 registered cases of COVID-19 in the country, compared to 4 for the previous week. National data does not provide a separate breakdown for Plovdiv in the indicated period, while information on the local spread was provided by a general practitioner.

Sources: trafficnews.bg