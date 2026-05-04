Mazda unveils CX-40 and prepares a new wave of crossovers

The Japanese design masters from Mazda do not seem to intend to leave a single free centimeter in their SUV range. The latest news from the US Patent and Trademark Office reveals that the company has officially reserved the CX-40 index. This move is a clear signal that in Hiroshima they are preparing a new player to occupy the strategic position right between the compact CX-30 and its more muscular brothers CX-5 and CX-50.

Although the brand's catalog is already saturated with impressive machines such as the flagships CX-60 and CX-80, the new market niche seems quite logical. If we look back in history, the number 4 is not unknown to the brand. For many years, the Chinese market has enjoyed the exclusive Mazda CX-4 - a car with a specific silhouette that combined the practicality of a station wagon with the aggressive stance of a raised hatchback, based on the architecture of the Mazda 3. The new CX-40 will probably inherit this philosophy, offering more style and dynamics for urban adventurers.

However, the intrigue does not stop there. Along with the CX-40, the designation CX-10 also appeared in the patent office documents. Following the nomenclature logic of the Japanese, this will probably be the most minimalist crossover that has ever left the brand's factories. Mazda also has the name CX-20, registered a few years ago, which suggests a large-scale offensive in the compact vehicle segment.

The big question is what these new additions will look like. Car enthusiasts are already drawing parallels with the Mazda Vision X Compact concept, which caught the eye at the exhibition in Japan at the end of 2025. It is no secret that the company is pouring solid investments into its production facilities in Thailand, focusing on the assembly of modern hybrid systems. It is there that the new generation of “urban predators“ with the CX-10 and CX-20 indices may be born.

Against the backdrop of these ambitious plans, the previous favorite CX-5 is already beginning to feel the weight of time. Although it is still relevant, the model is gradually entering the twilight of its life cycle. This means only one thing: in the next few years, a complete transformation of the range awaits us, in which new patented names will play the main role. When it comes to Mazda, we can be sure that the design will be truly inspiring, and driving - a pleasure.