Nissan Skyline will return, but as Infiniti Q50

The legendary Skyline name is preparing for a grand return to the big stage, bringing with it Nissan's ambition to regain the luster lost in recent years. For the Japanese giant, this is not just another premiere of a new sedan, but a real emotional restart and an attempt to remind the world why the brand was idolized by generations of car fans. In an era of radical transformation, this model is tasked with the task of being the “heart” of the brand – a symbol of what makes a car exciting.

The positioning of the model for Western markets is particularly curious. While in Japan it will bear the proud Skyline, overseas and in a number of other markets the car will revive the Infiniti Q50 index. After the previous generation retired from the scene in 2024, many thought that the sports sedan segment was a closed page for the brand. Nothing like that - the new successor comes with the request to be bolder and more direct than ever, with even talking about the “heretical“ nowadays decision to be offered with a manual transmission.

Visually, the new sedan promises to be a feast for the senses, balancing between modern aggression and classic proportions. The official teasers hint at an athletic silhouette with razor-sharp LED headlights and a massive black grille that exudes presence. The side lines have been re-sculpted to emphasize the body's musculature, but the real excitement begins at the rear. There, the designers have relied on the “holy grail” of Skyline – the iconic four round lights, which make a direct reference to the mythical R34 and GT-R. The dual exhaust tips, borrowed from the new Nissan Z, only confirm the sporty DNA of the machine.

Under the hood, the engineers have refused to submit to the boring conjuncture. Instead of full electrification, the proven 3.0-liter V6 biturbo unit, whose herd exceeds 500 horsepower, has been confirmed for the American Infiniti Q50. This turns the car into a serious player, ready to compete with the best in the class. And the ability to manually shift gears is a real gift for purists - those drivers who want to control every aspect of the journey, rather than just be a passenger in their own car. The Skyline/Q50 is shaping up to be one of the last Mohicans of analog pleasure in a digital world.