Petar Petrov: If there is something that will really lead to a reduction in prices, we will support it

We will support all good decisions that are useful for society.

This was declared to the Bulgarian National Radio by Petar Petrov - deputy chairman of "Vazrazhdane".

He noted that for the first time since 1997 we have a parliamentary group with a majority, which changes the political situation:

"The majority of voters indicated one formation, one winner, gave a mandate. The situation for "Vazrazhdane" is changing".

Some of "Vazrazhdane"'s views were repeated by "Progressive Bulgaria" during the election campaign, Petrov reminded in the program "Nedelya 150".

"What our voters want from us is what we say in the election campaign, to do it during the work of the parliament. We will continue to do this. Whether we will find similar positions will depend on the policy that the ruling majority intends to lead, despite all the conditions, because they have not yet submitted any bills. I think they are the only formation that on the first day of the parliament has significantly not submitted a single bill. We will see".

Petar Petrov pointed out that they have submitted 2 draft decisions on procedural rules for the election of the members of the Supreme Judicial Council by the National Assembly, as well as for the election of the Chief Inspector and inspectors to the Inspectorate of the Supreme Judicial Council. According to him, so far the procedures for the election of the leadership of the judiciary have been formal and unclear.

"We propose - we give the opportunity not only to deputies to submit candidacies, but we expand the circle of persons who can do so. We also propose that these same new persons be able to participate with opinions regarding the proposed candidacies and participate in discussions. There must be real discussions of the candidacies".

According to him, more substantial changes are needed in the Judiciary Act and a more comprehensive judicial reform, which, however, goes through negotiations for a majority that can implement it.

""Vazrazhdane" will participate both in a majority for changing the quota of the Supreme Judicial Council and electing the entire inspectorate, and in a judicial reform that will eliminate dependencies on the current status quo of GERB and MRF. "Vazrazhdane" will participate in such a reform", the deputy chairman of the party was categorical.

He declared that they are consistent in their actions and will support the return of the old position in the Constitution regarding "home book":

"We will vote for the return of the previous situation, in which the president himself determines the composition of the caretaker government".

The Council of Ministers can and should submit a draft budget, Petrov also commented and added:

"We must have a quick formation of a government, which should urgently submit a draft state budget. Between the first and second reading, we from "Vazrazhdane" will make our proposals. We are submitting requests that galloping inflation is a priority for us and we should submit proposals that will react against this".

According to him, the price of fuel largely shapes the growth of inflation. Therefore, "Vazrazhdane" will submit a proposal to reduce VAT on fuel. We will also propose a reduction in VAT rates on small consumer goods basket and medicines, he added.

The party will also propose an increase in the minimum rate for VAT registration from 50 thousand to 84 thousand euros, as well as an expansion of the circle of persons who can benefit from the benefits of the patent tax.

According to him, the measures are complex and various instruments should be offered to help both small businesses and ordinary citizens.

"Vazrazhdane" will also propose a temporary derogation for the import of natural gas, fertilizers and fuels from Russia, Petrov noted.

"If there is something that really leads to a reduction in prices, we will support it," he declared and expressed his opinion that the incomes of the population must increase.

According to him, the real effects of the war in Iran.

According to him, society wants Bulgaria to have a normal policy with the East and the West.