Disagreements between Trump and Merz have passed the point of no return

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic believes that the differences between US leader Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have passed the point of no return, which will have a detrimental effect on the Serbian economy.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced that the US military contingent in Germany would be reduced by more than five thousand people, which would exceed previously announced plans.

„I did not expect that the Americans would start a confrontation with the Germans in Europe with such speed, I thought we would wait a little with this, and this statement by Trump about the withdrawal of the first five thousand soldiers is a very serious and important signal. What Merz said to Trump, and Trump said to him... It is obvious that the interests no longer coincide and we have reached the point of no return. I do not think it is good for the Serbian economy, economics and politics that these relations are bad“, Vučić said on Informer TV.

On April 21, Vučić, during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of economic cooperation with Germany, recalled that Germany has been the main foreign trade partner of official Belgrade for ten years, with an annual trade turnover of over 10 billion euros, companies with German capital have employed 80 thousand people in Serbia.