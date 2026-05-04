Volkswagen may start producing Chinese cars in Europe

The automotive giant Volkswagen is facing a historic crossroads that could reshape the industrial map of Europe. According to Bloomberg, pressured by unenviable financial results and aggressive global competition, the Wolfsburg concern is considering a move that until recently sounded like science fiction: assembling models developed in China directly in its European plants or even sharing assembly lines with Asian partners.

The figures for the first quarter of 2026 leave no room for illusions. Operating profit shrank to 2.5 billion euros, and margins have thinned dangerously against the backdrop of weakening demand in the US and China. Added to this are huge write-offs related to the discontinuation of production of the electric ID.4 across the Ocean. In this tense situation, CEO Oliver Blume admits that the company is looking for “smart solutions“ to survive, including borrowing ready-made Chinese platforms for segments in which the brand is currently struggling.

The Germans' main headache is related to the huge and expensive to maintain factories on the Old Continent, which are operating far below capacity. The company's strategy envisages a drastic reduction in global production - from the pre-pandemic 12 million to around 9 million vehicles per year. Opening the doors to partners such as SAIC, FAW or Xpeng could save factories from closure and preserve thousands of jobs, turning excess infrastructure into a profitable shared asset.

However, this scenario is a double-edged sword and causes heated debate among analysts. On the one hand, logistics and production optimization seem to be a lifeboat. On the other hand, Volkswagen risks releasing a “Trojan horse” by giving its bases to Chinese manufacturers, who are already making a strong push with lower prices and an impressive pace of innovation.

The future of European automotive manufacturing is becoming even more unpredictable due to rising raw material prices – the rise in the price of aluminum alone is expected to burden the group's budget with an additional billion dollars. In this ecological and economic storm, Volkswagen is forced to choose: either transform into a flexible hybrid platform for global cooperation, or risk being displaced by the new masters of the market. It seems that the era of “Made in Germany” is entering its most complex and international chapter.