This 35-year-old Mercedes W126 from AMG changed hands for a sum that could buy a brand new premium car

A true classic from the golden era of German automotive engineering blew up the collector car market overseas. A legendary 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL 6.0 AMG changed hands for the serious sum of $165,000. The bidding for the limited edition jewel from the W126 era took place on the popular online platform Bring a Trailer, causing a real furor among connoisseurs of authentic tuning.

This particular specimen carries the spirit of the time when AMG was still an independent tuning studio, creating uncompromising road monsters. According to the available documentation, the car was modified in Japan immediately after leaving the factory. Under the huge hood, an impressive 6.0-liter V8 M117/9 engine with 32-valve heads pulses, combined with a classic 4-speed automatic transmission. Although the limousine was initially painted in blue-black metallic, it later received a shiny finish in astral silver metallic, which emphasizes every line of the body.

The visual identity of the machine is reinforced by an original Aero III aerodynamic package, including lowered bumpers, aggressive side skirts and a discreet spoiler on the trunk lid. However, the real hidden trump card for fans are the iconic 17-inch AMG Aero III three-piece wheels, manufactured by OZ Racing. A special sports suspension, a limited-slip differential and the characteristic dual-tip exhaust system ensure perfect road behavior.

The interior of this Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class is preserved in remarkable condition, with a modest mileage of 74,000 kilometers for its age. The interior offers luxury that is ahead of its time - black genuine leather with heated seats, exquisite veneers of noble wood, air conditioning, autopilot and folding tables for the rear passengers. The interior is complemented by an AMG/MOMO sports steering wheel, an authentic gear selector and an original Becker radio, and the speedometer, scaled to a respectable 300 km/h, hints at the sedan's serious potential.

Before being put up for sale, the car underwent detailed care and refreshment. In 2026, the lower part of the body was professionally cleaned with dry ice, some of the interior woodwork was restored to a shine, and the trunk lid was cosmetically repainted. The Carfax report confirms an absolutely clean past without accidents or major repairs, with the only catch for the new buyer being that the limousine has not yet passed the strict environmental tests for harmful emissions in the state of California.