Romanian tuning or how the new Dacia Duster turned into a pickup truck

The cheap and practical Romanian hit has shown a new and unexpected face that will make fans of utilitarian vehicles get seriously involved. The well-known Duster SUV officially leaves its standard role as a family SUV to reincarnate into the role of a super economical and extremely attractive hybrid pickup with a "cargo bed".

This unconventional project is not the work of the brand itself, but is the fruit of the imagination and craftsmanship of the Romanian tuning studio Romturingia. The specialists from the body company have serious experience with similar transformations on older generations of the model, but until now their production was mainly aimed at the domestic market in our northern neighbor. Now, however, things are taking on a global scale, as these unique pickups are now officially heading to other European countries.

The current, third generation of Dacia Duster serves as the donor for the project. The engineers have taken a radical approach to the body, cutting off the rear part of the roof to free up space for a practical cargo compartment equipped with a classic folding lid. The rear doors have been eliminated and sealed with massive plastic panels, which give the machine a finished and rather tough appearance. The "basin" itself has a length of 165 centimeters and a width of exactly one meter, with the rear axle reinforced to withstand a payload of a very decent 430 kilograms.

Under the hood of the attractive pickup truck, a modern and economical heart works. The drive is entrusted to a mild hybrid configuration with a 1.2-liter gasoline turbo engine, developing a power of 150 horsepower. A huge advantage for domestic roads is the presence of an intelligent four-wheel drive system, which makes the vehicle a perfect assistant off the asphalt. In addition, the fuel appetite is modest – the car consumes only 5.5 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers in a combined cycle.

Of course, such manual labor and exclusivity have their price, which makes many scratch their heads. The modified Duster starts at 37,900 euros on the European market, which makes it exactly 7,600 euros more expensive than the standard crossover, equipped with the same engine and 4x4 system. However, the interesting appearance and undeniable practicality guarantee that the owner of such a vehicle will never go unnoticed on the road.