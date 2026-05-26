A driver intentionally crashed into a column of motorcycles in the Pazardzhik area

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against a car driver who intentionally caused an accident with a motorcyclist, the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced.

The accident report was received on May 25 at around 6:30 p.m. on the 112 telephone number. According to the initially collected data, in the area of the village of Zvanichevo, a driver of a passenger car crashed into a group of motorcyclists, one of whom was injured. Teams from the Pazardzhik Regional Police Department, the "Traffic Police" sector, the fire department and the "Emergency Service" were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Arriving in the center of the Pazardzhik village of Zvunichevo, the uniformed officers found that a 66-year-old man from Sofia had made a turn in a "Volkswagen" car. Thus, he did not miss the moving column of motorcyclists, entered the group and hit one of them.

As a result of the impact, a 50-year-old motorcyclist from Haskovo was injured. He was transported to the Pazardzhik Hospital, fortunately with minor injuries and traumas and was later released from the hospital.

The police also learned that the driver of the car had intentionally taken the right of way from the motorcycle column. He was not detained, as he was also admitted with injuries to the Pazardzhik Hospital.

Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism have been initiated against him, which is under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office.