The five types of second-hand crossovers that can ruin you

When choosing a car on the secondary market, the initial amount in the ad often acts like a magnet, blinding our minds. However, the euphoria of a bargain can quickly evaporate, giving way to the bitter realization that maintenance will drain our wallet to the bottom. Unfortunately, many buyers forget a golden rule in the automotive world: the real price of a car is not what you pay at the dealership, but the amount you invest to keep it running.

Experienced industry experts advise not to limit yourself to a specific black list with a few models, but to look at things more broadly. The risks in the used SUV market actually lie in several specific categories of cars that should be approached with great care. Oh, how easy it is to be fooled by the shiny look and tempting offer!

The first serious pitfall is the exotic Chinese offerings from older generations. Brands that do not have a stable service network and spare parts logistics are a real headache today. Finding components for them often turns into a detective mission with an unclear ending. The older representatives of the American school, the work of brands that have long since lifted anchor and abandoned the passenger car market, also fall into the same high-risk category.

No less dangerous are vehicles whose manufacturers do not have an official, full-fledged presence in the region. The lack of a company service for many American crossovers, for example, automatically means compromises with diagnostics and software updates. And what about older premium crossovers over 10 years old? This is the classic trap. The low entry price here is just bait. Sophisticated electronics and expensive suspension turn these “aristocrats“ into real financial donors, with each visit to the service station ending in a four-digit sum.

The last, but perhaps the most dangerous group, includes specimens with a “murky“ biography. Cars with a dozen previous owners, inflated mileage, lack of service history and traces of serious body repairs after serious accidents are a time bomb. Even proven Japanese fighters can turn into a nightmare if they have been neglected by their previous owners.

After all, the key is not in the emblem on the radiator grille. It all comes down to a combination of factors: from how easy it is to find parts, to the complexity of the technology on board, to the ability to resell without a huge loss in value. Don't make the mistake of only looking at the numbers on the glass at the dealership, because cheap almost always ends up being too expensive.