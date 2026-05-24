Forget about gas stations: The new Passat travels nearly 1,500 km on a single charge!

A real revolution in plug-in hybrids is on the horizon, and at the epicenter of events is an absolute favorite of the public. The German colossus is throwing down the gauntlet to the competition with unprecedented engineering achievements, but this is happening with the help of China. The SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture is officially raising the stakes in the battle for a greener future, preparing the market debut of the amazing Passat ePro sedan. The big sensation here is related to its autonomy, as this car promises to travel a mind-blowing nearly 1,500 kilometers on a single tank fill and a fully charged battery.

Passat ePro

This technological leap literally leaves the so-called "range anxiety", which often plagues owners of electrified vehicles, in history. Along with the elegant sedan, the spotlight will also be shared by the practical Tiguan L ePro crossover. The two premiere vehicles serve as pioneers for the brand new hybrid architecture of the concern, developed specifically for the needs of the Asian region, but with the expectation that it will soon be brought to Europe. The big event and the official unveiling of the secrets are scheduled for May 29.

Passat ePro

Under the sheet metal of both cars is a high-tech next-generation hybrid tract. It is a refined PHEV configuration that combines the well-known 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine from the EA211 family, generating 129 horsepower, with a powerful electric motor with a power of 197 horsepower. All this power is managed by the modern TQ251 transmission. The energy is stored in a traction battery with a capacity of 22 kWh. The engineers from Wolfsburg assure that in addition to incredible economy, this symbiosis offers silky smooth operation, instant response when pressing the accelerator pedal and supreme acoustic comfort during a long journey.

Tiguan L ePro

When the numbers speak, even the biggest skeptics fall silent. The Passat ePro limousine records a theoretical range of exactly 1,468 kilometers, while its heavier sibling, the Tiguan L ePro, is not far behind with a range of 1,423 kilometers. Of course, it is worth noting that these impressive results were achieved using the specific measurement methodology in China, which is traditionally a bit more generous and optimistic than the strict European WLTP standards. However, even after calculating real road conditions, the achievement remains, to put it mildly, impressive for a production model of this rank.

Tiguan L ePro

Visually, the Passat ePro immediately catches the eye and distances itself categorically from its conventional brothers on the market. The front has been completely transformed, relying on extremely thin and aggressive LED optics, a spectacular light strip crossing the front grille, and a modern illuminated brand logo. This design language has a clear goal - to emphasize the digital and ecological DNA of the vehicle. As for the dimensions, the sedan respects with a length of 5017 mm, a width of 1850 mm and a wheelbase of 2871 mm, stepping confidently on stylish wheels measuring 17 or 18 inches.

Tiguan L ePro

Inside the cabin, we are greeted by a true digital oasis. The cockpit is oriented entirely towards modern trends, offering a 10.3-inch virtual dashboard for the driver and a huge 12.9-inch central screen for multimedia. The big surprise, however, is the third, completely independent display, located directly in front of the passenger next to the driver. The dashboard is developed horizontally with fine, multilayer materials, which optically expands the space and creates a feeling of luxury from a higher segment.

The Tiguan L ePro crossover follows a similar interior and exterior philosophy, but retains its familiar adventurous silhouette. Its dimensions are 4744 mm in length and 2791 mm in wheelbase. In the five-seater saloon of the all-terrain model, a huge panoramic roof stands out, which floods the cabin with natural light. To make the pleasure complete, the Germans have prepared a special, so-called "royal" seat for the front passenger, equipped with countless electric adjustments and massage functions, turning every journey into a first-class experience.