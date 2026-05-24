BMW wants to "punish hybrid owners for infrequent charging

Owners of Bavarian plug-in hybrids who rarely use a charging cable are threatened with unexpected sanctions directly from the manufacturer. The German premium giant is considering a serious strategy to change the habits of its customers who neglect the electrical component in their cars. The most serious measure in this case provides for the vehicle's computer to software limit the engine power if the traction battery is not regularly connected to the charging network.

This radical idea was voiced by the chairman of the brand's Supervisory Board Nikolaus Peter in his interview with the German authoritative publication Die Zeit. The top manager defined the reluctance to regularly plug the car into the socket as a behavioral problem that seriously compromises the meaning of the technology. According to him, from a technical point of view it is quite possible to track the charging history and the software to remotely limit the dynamics of the road for drivers who rely solely on gasoline.

The reason for such a drastic decision is related to financial regulations and environmental standards. Modern plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are designed to combine electric mobility in urban environments and conventional fuel for long distances. However, when the battery is empty, the car not only consumes more resources due to its higher weight, but also fails the environmental calculations of the concern itself.

The situation is complicated by the fact that since 2022, every new vehicle in the European Union must leave the factory with a built-in system for strict real-world consumption monitoring (OBFCM). This digital module collects detailed data on fuel and energy consumed, accounting for exactly how many kilometers are traveled on electricity alone. Subsequently, these parameters are sent to European regulators to calculate the average emissions of the brand. If the data show a lack of environmental effect, the automaker is threatened with mind-boggling financial fines.

Similar The plans for remote control and forced performance cuts immediately sparked serious debate in the automotive world. Many consumers see this as a gross violation of personal data privacy and an attempt to impose complete control over the way personal property is used. It remains to be seen whether this controversial step will be officially implemented or will force buyers to turn to competing brands.