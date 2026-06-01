The Japanese automobile giant Toyota wants to rewrite the rules in the club of ultra-expensive exotics with its long-awaited flagship Toyota GR GT. This time, however, the barrier to purchase will not be simply the thickness of the bank account, as the manufacturer is introducing a ruthless strainer for potential enthusiasts. The brand's strategy is clear - this engineering monster will not become another toy for wealthy buyers, but will be available only to people with gasoline in their blood who really know how to step on it on the track.

Behind this unusual and rather bold policy is the charismatic chairman of the board of directors Akio Toyoda, who is known for his passion for motor sports. Jeff Ball, head of the sports program of the Gazoo Racing division, told the media that the big goal is to break the modern and rather ugly fashion on the market. Today, limited edition supercars are bought up en masse, which are immediately locked up in sterile garages for the purpose of pure speculation and resale at double prices after a while - a practice that really drives Japanese bosses crazy.

To avoid this scenario, buyers of the Toyota GR GT will have to go through a real sieve, resembling a tough job interview. For starters, forget about the possibility of entering a regular Lexus showroom among hybrid city cars - the supercar will be offered exclusively at selected Lexus centers or at specialized Gazoo Racing Garage bases. There, customers will be greeted by specially trained experts called GR Masters, whose main task is to study the profile and intentions of the buyer before allowing him to even sign the contract.

Interestingly, the concern's internal market research shows something very curious - the majority of future owners of this technological beast have probably never owned a car from the Japanese brand before. The model aims to attract a completely new, dangerously wealthy audience that has so far relied on classic European premium brands, but is looking for something truly exclusive and different on the market.

The car itself is a true track weapon, packed into a 4.8-meter two-seater coupe, sculpted with a brutal amount of carbon fiber and aerodynamic details from Gazoo Racing. The interior of the cockpit is a perfect symbiosis between racing minimalism and luxury, thanks to the expensive upholstery of genuine leather and Alcantara. Under the long hood, a monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine roars, assisted by a powerful electric motor, with this hybrid configuration generating a brutal 650 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque.

All this translates on the asphalt into a top speed exceeding the psychological limit of 320 km/h, which officially crowns the model as the fastest production Toyota ever created in history. Against the background of these mind-blowing characteristics, the announced starting price of $ 225,000 seems like an absolute offer in the world of supercars. The big question, however, remains - are you worthy enough in the eyes of the Japanese masters to receive the keys to this limited jewel, or will you be cut off at the entrance.