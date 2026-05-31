The first super roadster in our country, the MG Cyberster, already has an owner

The electric revolution has just received its brightest, loudest and brazenly sexy ambassador on our roads. Forget about the boring and monotonous "batteries on wheels" – the new MG Cyberster invades our homeland to prove that the emotion of driving under the open sky has absolutely no intention of capitulating to environmental trends. This fully electric roadster is a real eye-catcher and is already officially causing excitement on the Sofia boulevards. The first copy in our country did not remain ownerless for long, as the owner of one of the largest optical chains in Bulgaria hurried to get his hands on the first unit delivered to the country. And let's face it – his choice is impeccable, because this car was created precisely to be viewed with wide eyes.

The British brand with a century-old history, which today flourishes under the umbrella of the Chinese colossus SAIC, has created a true technological jewel. The stunning "scissor" doors, which rise proudly to the sky, reminiscent of an exotic supercar, come to the fore. The silhouette itself is a classic declaration of love for the legendary retro roadsters from the brand's past - a long hood, muscular fenders and a short, tight rear. The foldable textile roof retracts automatically in just 10 seconds, even on the move at speeds of up to 50 km/h, allowing the driver to immediately feel the wind in their hair. The passenger cell offers a digital cockpit with three connected screens and a premium BOSE audio system, and the sporty Y-shaped seats literally hug the body.

What will really make your heart skip a beat is hidden under the sculpted panels. The top-of-the-line GT (Luxury) trim has a mind-boggling 510 horsepower and a brutal maximum torque of 725 Nm, distributed between all four wheels. Thanks to the built-in Launch Control system, this electric monster launches the driver from 0 to 100 km/h in a dizzying 3.2 seconds - dynamics capable of embarrassing a number of petrol icons with twice the price. The basic Comfort version relies on rear-wheel drive and 340 horsepower, which also guarantees pure and unfiltered pleasure on the road. With a range of up to 507 kilometers on the WLTP cycle and the ability to quickly charge from 10% to 80% in 38 minutes, the model is fully ready for long weekend getaways.

In our country, the price of this futuristic athlete starts at 63,400 euros and reaches 68,400 euros for the most powerful version, which positions it as the undisputed flagship in the brand's range. The amount is extremely competitive against the backdrop of the supercar-level dynamics that the MG Cyberster offers. One thing is for sure – The first Bulgarian owner now owns not just a vehicle, but a visual and engineering Chinese masterpiece that will gather sighs wherever it appears.