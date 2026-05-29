V12 station wagon for sale

There is hardly a more extravagant and unexpected combination in the automotive world than family practicality, topped with the iconic little horse from Maranello. An amazing and absolutely unique station wagon from 1975 was announced for sale in Switzerland, which shatters the notion of a classic sports model. This unique machine hides a noble V12 engine with a power of 340 horsepower under its hood.

Before the advent of the brand's modern family models, practical Italian cars with a larger trunk were absolute exotics, made only by individual order for the richest people on the planet. This particular jewel was produced in a single copy, and the original idea was for it to fit into the garage of an Arab sheikh.

The project bears the sonorous name 365 GT4 2+2 Croisette and is the fruit of the genius of the famous Italian designer Giovanni Michelotti. However, the idea was embodied in metal by the masters at the British body shop Robert Yankel - the same specialists who once converted the ultra-luxury Bentley and Rolls-Royce limousines into practical station wagons.

A standard 365 GT4 2+2 coupe was used as the donor for the project, distinguished by the characteristic 70s angular silhouette and attractive retractable headlights. However, the British engineers extended the roof line, added a rear door and opted for an original two-tone body color.

Inside, the luxury was at a cosmic level for its time! Passengers in the second row spread out in comfortable individual armchairs, and between them there was even a TV. Thanks to the new shape, the space in the cabin has increased significantly, and the luggage compartment has become huge.

Powered by a classic 4.4-liter V12 engine, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear axle. The model also boasts a fully independent four-wheel suspension for an excellent balance between comfort and sporty handling.

However, the story of this car is worthy of a Hollywood script. The Middle Eastern sponsor ran into financial difficulties and ultimately refused to pay for the finished car. Thus, the unique car began to pass from hand to hand. Luck smiled on it when it ended up in the collection of a Swiss enthusiast who owned it for 44 years – from 1979 to 2023, subjecting it to a detailed and very careful restoration.

Over the decades, this exceptional Italian station wagon regularly attracted attention at the world's most prestigious competitions of elegance and retro exhibitions, where it left with a bunch of prestigious awards. Now, apparently, the time has come for a new connoisseur to write the next chapter of its exciting story.