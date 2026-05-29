The Bavarian car giant BMW is launching a large-scale summer offensive, reconfiguring its model range with heavy artillery of technological and stylistic improvements. The modernization affects everything – from the extreme sports segment and digital intelligence in the cabin, to the entry-level levels of the brand's all-new electric family.

We start with the visual blow for lovers of dynamics. The most refined gasoline and electric versions of the BMW 3 Series, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4 Gran Coupe receive an exclusive factory “Black package“ (Black package). It will be available only as an upgrade to the familiar M Sport package Pro, which already brings sports brakes with bright red calipers. From the outside, the cars will be recognizable by the matte or glossy black emblems on the body, and on the monstrous M440i xDrive and i4 M60 xDrive, the black monogram will be proudly integrated right into the kidney-shaped front grille. The models ride on brutal 19-inch Double-spoke Jet Black wheels with different-sized tires at the front and rear. The interior is a purebred racing cult - inside, decorative strips made of real carbon and the iconic M steering wheel with carbon spokes dominate.

The real news for electric car buyers comes in line with the electric revolution and the new technological era Neue Klasse. The range is expanded with the basic and more affordable iX3 40 crossover. Although it is an entry ticket to the family, the model is endowed with the latest sixth-generation eDrive drive and a super-modern 800-volt architecture. The power of 320 hp and the torque of 500 Nm are delivered by a single electric motor on the rear axle. The sprint from zero to one hundred takes a respectable 5.9 seconds, and the electronic limiter hits the brakes at 200 km/h. The battery with a usable capacity of 82.6 kWh supports lightning-fast 300-kilowatt charging at fast stations, and the maximum range with a single full charge reaches a solid 637 kilometers. To top it off, the entire iX3 line gets access to nine unique colors from the BMW Individual palette, including the flashy Java Green II and the sophisticated Twilight Purple, as well as huge 21-inch aerodynamic wheels.

Artificial intelligence is also permanently settling behind the wheel of the Bavarians! The brand's digital assistant (BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant) makes a huge leap thanks to the integration with the generative technology Amazon Alexa+ AI. The result is a completely natural human dialogue – the system now understands complex street phrases and context, without you having to bother it with robotic commands. The new iX3 units are the first to come out with this extra, and previously produced cars will receive it via a wireless software update “over the air“. By the end of the year, the system will cover all models with BMW Operating System 9 and Operating System X operating systems, and the assistant will even learn to analyze your habits and offer automation of daily routines.

And most importantly. Despite the full electrification, Bavarian engineers have not written off classic fuel. Munich is implementing its patented M Ignite racing technology, borrowed directly from the tracks. This is a high-tech pre-chamber ignition, which becomes standard for all in-line six-cylinder gasoline hearts in the M division. This trick allows the six-cylinder engines to remain just as brutal and powerful, but to drastically reduce their appetite for high-octane gasoline under heavy load, effortlessly meeting the brutal environmental requirements of the Euro-7 standard. The updated ignition enters the M3 and M4 coupes, and in August it will also roar under the hood of the compact M2.

The list of small but practical improvements is closed by the new tire repair equipment Tyre Repair Kit Plus, which becomes standard for the 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series. Crossover fans also have a reason to smile - the new generation of the X3, ordered with M Sport or M Sport Plus packages, now arrives with brand new keys decorated with the legendary three-color stripes of the sports division.