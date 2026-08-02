Audi RSQ8-LE 1000 from ABT became the fastest crossover in the world with a guarantee

The German tuning giant ABT Sportsline crowned the new ruler of high-performance crossovers with the premiere of the brutal Audi RSQ8-LE 1000. Based on the standard Audi RS Q8, this limited project raises the concept of a family SUV to the level of supercars, offering an astronomical 1000 horsepower and a top speed of 320 km/h.

The circulation of the engineering masterpiece is strictly limited to just 30 copies worldwide. With the achieved pace, the model overtakes the serial standards in the segment such as the Aston Martin DBX707 and Lamborghini Urus SE, whose electronic limiters stop their momentum in the range between 310 and 312 km/h. The achievement is the result of fundamental modifications to the drive system developed by the Kempten-based atelier.

A key emphasis in the project is maintaining safety for the owners despite the serious power intervention. After installing the power package, Audi's factory warranty for the engine and transmission is voided, but is fully taken over by ABT Sportsline. The company provides full coverage for the main units for a period of two years or until reaching 100,000 kilometers from the date of first registration, with special service conditions for versions with a water and methanol injection system.

All other vehicle components that are outside the scope of the tuning modifications - including interior electronics, lighting systems and body elements - retain their original factory warranty from the manufacturer in Ingolstadt.