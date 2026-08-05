The Germans are betting on safety. Mercedes-Benz GLC retains familiar look and brings back six cylinders

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a cosmetic update for one of its most sought-after models on the market. The popular GLC will soon appear in a transformed form, but those expecting a radical visual leap will probably be surprised. In Stuttgart, they decided not to take unnecessary risks with the design of a car that brings serious revenue to the brand. Instead, the engineering team has focused almost entirely on what lies beneath the sheet metal.

The first unofficial images of the GLC 2027 reveal a rather conservative approach. An interesting fact is that the German manufacturer chooses not to unify the vision of the standard crossover with that of the recently debuted all-electric GLC with EQ Technology. The internal combustion model, whose current generation has been produced since 2022, retains its recognizable silhouette, with the changes mainly expressed in a larger radiator grille, slightly redesigned bumpers and new lighting elements. The LED headlights and taillights now integrate the iconic three-pointed star motif.

The restrained exterior facelift is a direct result of customer feedback, who continue to like the current proportions and appearance of the SUV. Their satisfaction allows engineers to concentrate their resources on the powertrain. All available engines are undergoing a serious modernization to meet the strict Euro 7 environmental standards. The line will continue to rely on mild and plug-in hybrid systems, including diesel modifications.

However, the most significant news concerns the AMG sports division. After the lukewarm response from buyers to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder units in the GLC 43 and GLC 63, Mercedes-Benz is taking a step back. Plans call for the return of six-cylinder in-line engines. The new concept will lead to a change in indexing, with one of the versions bearing the designation GLC 53. The flagship GLC 63 will also rely on a six-cylinder gasoline engine in combination with a powerful hybrid system, although the return of the legendary V8 engine remains off the agenda.

Regarding the interior space, the German brand is still keeping details secret. However, industry sources hint at the possible integration of the impressive MBUX Hyperscreen. This technology turns the entire dashboard into a continuous glass surface with a diagonal of nearly one meter. More details about the coupe are expected to be revealed as the official premiere approaches, which will most likely take place at the end of this year.