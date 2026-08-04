The Arabian Peninsula has become the arena for the appearance of one of the rarest and most exclusive cars on the planet. The new Century SUV was spotted on the roads of the United Arab Emirates, causing a real sensation among connoisseurs of high automotive fashion. The name, which for decades was associated exclusively with conservative sedans for the Japanese imperial family and the upper state elite, is now entering a new segment. The appearance of a left-hand drive variant is a clear signal of the model's controlled exit outside its native country.

Unlike mass premium offerings in this class, production of only about 30 units per month makes the model significantly more exclusive than standard super-luxury SUVs. The emphasis here is entirely on traditional Japanese craftsmanship, acoustic comfort, silky smoothness of the ride and unquestionable durability. Every detail in the cabin is crafted with filigree precision, avoiding unnecessary kitschy elements at the expense of refined aesthetics.

In comparison to established leaders in the segment such as Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Japanese flagship demonstrates a much more restrained and monumental silhouette. The lack of aggressive design lines and aggressive ostentatiousness is a conscious choice that turns the model into a symbol of discreet status. It is this aristocratic restraint that becomes the brand's main weapon, attracting collectors and customers who are looking for a truly unique car far from mass luxury.