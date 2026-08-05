33-year-old Opel Omega for sale. The price is insane, but... there is a reason

The British platform Classic Driver became the arena for another remarkable event in the world of collector cars — the announcement of the sale of the legendary Lotus Carlton from 1993. In Continental Europe, this super sedan remained known as the Opel Omega Lotus and to this day excites fans of high speeds with its rare status and brutal engineering concept. The car has traveled a modest 35,000 miles (about 56,300 km), and its announced price of nearly 140,000 euros has sparked serious discussions among connoisseurs.

The offered machine bears production number 886 of only 950 assembled copies worldwide. The representative of the exclusive series is right-hand drive, four doors, classic rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. The exterior is dominated by the model's iconic pearl dark green shade Imperial Green, while the interior is dominated by high-class anthracite Connolly leather. The salon offers enviable amenities for the era such as sports seats with manual adjustment and heating, air conditioning, power windows and mirrors, sunroof, analog clock, Becker Traffic Pro audio system and VECTA security system.

Under the hood of this sports sedan is a 3.6-liter inline six-cylinder unit with two Garrett T25 turbochargers, generating a power of 383 hp (282 kW). The powertrain is complemented by a durable six-speed ZF manual transmission, borrowed directly from the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1, as well as a limited-slip differential. Road stability and braking dynamics are ensured by a multi-link rear suspension and 330 mm ventilated discs with four-piston AP Racing calipers. The brake system was serviced by the specialized Robsport International service in November 2020, and since then the car has covered less than 483 km.

The sedan was first registered on August 1, 1993, and over the years it has been carefully stored in the garages of only two collectors. The full factory documentation, the original six-stamp service book and the spare key complete the profile of this unique specimen, which continues to be a sought-after goal for neoclassical connoisseurs.