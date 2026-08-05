New details about the upcoming Mitsubishi Pajero

The Japanese automaker Mitsubishi is gradually lifting the curtain around the long-awaited new generation of its legendary Pajero SUV. Just weeks before its official world premiere, scheduled for September 2, the model has revealed key details of its architecture through a series of official teasers.

The most significant news for fans of true off-road machines is the return to the classic frame construction. After the first two generations relied on a frame between 1982 and 1999, subsequent editions switched to a unibody body with an integrated subframe. The future Mitsubishi Pajero from the 2027 model year, however, once again relies on the proven supporting frame, borrowed directly from the new generation of the L200 pickup truck, with which it will practically inherit the current Pajero Sport.

Under the hood of the SUV will take place the 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine familiar from the pickup truck with a power of 204 horsepower. Traction and a high level of cross-country ability are entrusted to the advanced four-wheel drive system Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), which has a center differential, lowering gears (fast and slow) and specialized modes for driving on gravel, rocks, sand, mud and snow.

The first official images also hint at interior details oriented towards serious expeditions. The new Pajero's instrument panel will include classic off-road instruments such as an altimeter and an inclinometer for measuring lateral inclination, emphasizing its uncompromising nature for rough terrain.