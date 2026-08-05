BMW is significantly reducing its model range

After years of continuous growth and entering all sorts of market niches, the Bavarian giant BMW is about to change course and shrink its model range. Although the headquarters in Munich have not yet come out with an official list of cars scheduled for retirement, automotive analysts from BMWBLOG have already identified key contenders for reduction, the elimination of which would hardly seriously affect the brand's image and sales.

Among the most vulnerable is the Bavarian minivan BMW Series 2 Active Tourer

Developed on a front-wheel drive platform shared with the MINI Countryman, this practical model was created primarily for the European market with the aim of attracting families. However, its concept and driving behavior remain far from the traditional philosophy and sporty spirit that fans expect from the Bavarian brand.

The affordable BMW Series 2 Gran Coupe sedan is in a similar disadvantageous position

The purpose of this model was to serve as a gateway for younger buyers and to make the most of the architecture shared with the BMW Series 1. However, its proportions, situated between a classic sedan and a hatchback, as well as the feeling behind the wheel, make its character significantly less expressive compared to the other members of the German manufacturer's family.

The presence of the BMW XM SUV is also particularly controversial

Launched as a standalone plug-in hybrid flagship of the sports M division with the ambition to compete with exotics like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, the model has faced contrasting realities. The extremely high price, excessively stiff suspension and the lack of sufficiently significant differences in the interior compared to the BMW X5 M make it difficult for buyers to justify the serious premium.

The list of potentially redundant cars is completed by the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Its fate is threatened mainly by internal duplicative competition. Its parallel existence with the new BMW i3 electric sedan is gradually losing logic, as both models are fighting for the attention of the same audience, looking for a sporty four-door profile and high practicality.

However, the position towards the compact BMW Series 1 hatchback remains interesting

Experts note that the Bavarians should not give up on this entry-level model, but advise it to take a step back to its roots and return to rear-wheel drive architecture. It was this layout that distinguished the first two generations of the model from rivals in the segment and gave them the spirit inherent in larger cars from Munich.