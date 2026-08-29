Mazda may launch Lamborghini-style sports car

While market analyses and rearrangement of product schedules draw attention to the longer life cycle of the current crossovers in the range, engineers from Hiroshima have far from stopped working on their exotic projects. Officially filed patent documentation hints at the development of a new two-seater sports car with rear-wheel drive. The most impressive visual detail is undoubtedly the vertically opening doors - a solution that has become a trademark of exclusive supercars from brands like Lamborghini.

Behind the attractive lifting mechanisms, however, lies a strict engineering logic aimed at optimal rigidity and maximum lightness of the body. The structural sketches describe an open-top roadster, whose load-bearing elements have undergone a complete reconfiguration. The lack of a rigid roof panel is compensated by directly connecting the front suspension struts to the reinforced door pillars using additional power frames. This allows torsional forces to be distributed evenly without the need to install unnecessary and heavy metal components.

Serious attention has also been paid to passive safety in the event of a frontal collision. The new power structure of the front is designed so that the kinetic energy of a possible impact is smoothly redirected past the sills and tunnel to the rear of the vehicle. In this way, the passenger compartment capsule remains undamaged, minimizing the risk of injury to the driver and his passenger.

The patent drawings also reveal a classic longitudinal arrangement of the unit, connected to a traditional transmission tunnel. Although the drive system is still kept secret, specialized automotive publications note that the patented supporting platform is flexible enough. It can serve both as the serial embodiment of the attractive Iconic SP concept and as a conceptual basis for the next generations of the brand's legendary roadsters.