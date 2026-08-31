Revived Serbian car brand Yugo shows off four-door convertible

Serbian automotive heritage is taking the next step in its digital revival by presenting an unusual vision for an open crossover. On its official LinkedIn channels, the Yugo project published conceptual images and video of the Cabrio - an experimental design study generated using artificial intelligence. The bold configuration relies on four side doors, a separate trunk lid and four separate seats in the cabin, with the soft textile roof discreetly retracting behind the second row of seats.

The concept's off-road character is emphasized by the increased ground clearance and protective plastic panels on the bumpers and fender arches. At the front, the car retains the familiar sill and black accent under the lights, familiar from the team's previous developments, while the illuminated front grille integrates the new Y-shaped emblem. The silhouette combines proportions reminiscent of the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet with visual references to the classic Yugo Cabrio from the end of the last century. Unlike the previously shown sporty two-door version with a lower profile, the current development focuses on practicality, although both variants exist only in virtual space.

Behind the ambitious initiative is the joint work of marketing professor Aleksandar Bjelic and designer Darko Marcheta. The two acquired the rights to the historic name with the idea of building a range of affordable compact vehicles. The commitment envisages the debut of the first working prototype - a two-door hatchback - to take place in May 2027. The initiators categorically reject the possibility that the future vehicle will simply be a rebranded version of an existing Chinese model, defining their project as completely independent, albeit with international supply of components.

The brand's official communication is distinguished by a high degree of self-irony in response to skeptical comments. Asked about the classic folklore anecdote about the heated rear window, designed to warm the hands of the pushers in the winter, Yugo responded with a promise to preserve this feature. A similar humorous approach was also applied to the jokes about the specific smell of a Balkan grill in the interior, for which the team jokingly suggested a built-in grill for chevapa.

For now, the technical parameters, platform architecture and production site remain unannounced. Previous statements have hinted at options for conventional petrol and electrified powertrains, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. There is currently no confirmation whether the experimental convertible will be given the green light for series production.