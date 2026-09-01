Here are the Chinese cars with the best suspension

The China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) has published its annual review of the best chassis on the market for 2026. In this year's selection, the organizers eschew the traditional linear ranking from first to last place. Instead, the engineering jury awarded honors in each individual category, highlighting the unique advantages in the design and road behavior of the winners. Here is how the awards are distributed among the leading models in this year's hit parade:

Avatr 06T



The first station wagon in the brand's range makes a strong debut thanks to its single-chamber adaptive air suspension. The fully electric version is available with two motors on the rear axle with a power of 612 horsepower or with a three-motor system with four-wheel drive generating a colossal 968 horsepower. The electric autonomy varies between 652 and 741 kilometers on the CLTC cycle. The hybrid modification's drivetrain includes two electric motors and a 1.5-liter gasoline turbocharger, providing 330 kilometers of range on a single charge in all-electric mode. In the local market, prices for the Avatr 06T start at 219,900 yuan.

BYD Ti7



Experts highly praised the structural strength and balance of the BYD Fang Cheng Bao Ti7. The SUV with a load-bearing body relies on a conventional but extremely well-tuned architecture without airbags. The hybrid version relies on a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine in combination with one or two electric motors, guaranteeing between 135 and 315 kilometers of range on electricity alone. The purely electric version provides a range of 675 to 755 kilometers. An interesting highlight in the equipment is the factory-electrified towbar. The starting price of the model is 179,800 yuan, and in the over-the-counter world markets it will be offered under the name BYD Ti 7.

Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700



The flagship SUV Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700 also earned the recognition of the engineers. Built on the new modular GTA platform, the car features a cast subframe with longitudinal members welded directly to the body, achieving an impressive torsional rigidity of 40,000 Nm/degree. The model features 233 millimeters of ground clearance, adaptive air suspension and even an optional water propeller system for floating. The powertrain is a parallel hybrid with a 2-liter gasoline engine and three electric motors with a total output of 1,129 horsepower. The 47.14 kWh battery allows for between 165 and 185 kilometers of all-electric range.

Geely Preface L Plus



The Geely Preface L Plus sedan takes its place among the winners thanks to the exceptional comfort of its adaptive suspension and the excellent use of interior space. The range includes two gasoline units - a 1.5-liter turbo engine with 201 horsepower (maximum speed 205 km/h) and a 2-liter version with 272 horsepower (maximum speed 220 km/h). The hybrid version combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 163 horsepower and an electric motor with 238 horsepower. The model is currently completing its final tests before the market premiere in late 2026, with the expected price range between 100,000 and 150,000 yuan.

Hongqi HS6 PHEV



The Hongqi HS6 PHEV won the jury's admiration for its precise control system and feedback from the road. The hybrid crossover is based on an all-new architecture and has already entered the Guinness Book of Records for the longest distance traveled on a single tank of fuel and a full battery in a hybrid car - 2,327 kilometers. The powertrain integrates a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine and a choice of one (228 hp) or two electric motors (502 hp). The electric-only range is from 148 to 248 kilometers, and the starting price of the model is 178,800 yuan.

The prestigious CATARC top ten for the best suspension for 2026 also included the IM LS6 crossover coupe (winning the award for best innovation), the extreme M-Hero X700, the Nio ES9 (winning for the most intelligent chassis), the Tank 300L off-roader (winning for off-road vibration absorption) and the technological Xpeng GX.