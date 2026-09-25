The most expensive Veyron has a new star owner

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso's automotive jewelry collection has expanded with one of the most impressive and expensive creations in modern hypercar history. The Spanish driver was spotted driving through the streets of Monaco in an extremely rare and remarkable specimen - the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, whose value is estimated at over $5 million, making it one of the most expensive modifications of the model ever made.

The car features a fully open aluminum chassis with a mirror effect and fully polished body panels, which required hundreds of hours of hand-crafting and special care. The contrast in the interior is set by a deep red leather upholstery, emphasizing the sporty and unique character of the machine.

Under the hood of this open masterpiece is the iconic 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, generating a colossal 1,200 horsepower for its time and a maximum torque of 1,500 Nm. The dynamic performance remains impressive even by today's standards - the sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h takes just 2.6 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 410 km/h.

The new addition comes just a few months after the Spanish veteran added another unique specimen to his collection - the exclusive Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Diamante Verde, proving that his appetite for rare, hand-built collector cars remains insatiable.