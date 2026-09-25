From Bulgarreno to the electric future or how Renault breathed new life into the legendary 8 Gordini

The French auto giant Renault continues its skillful strategy of reviving iconic models from the last century, breathing them modern electric life. The latest addition to this retro offensive is the legendary Renault 8 Gordini, which returns to the scene in the form of a daring prototype. The original model debuted back in 1964 as a practical family car, but thanks to the herd of 77 horsepower under its hood, it quickly gained the status of a true sports phenomenon, ahead of its mass rivals.

The newly shown Renault 8 Gordini concept, however, makes a sharp turn from the spirit of its prototype. The connection with history is hinted at primarily visually through the iconic blue body color, interrupted by the characteristic white stripes, as well as the recognizable round headlights with updated LED graphics. Apart from these details, the silhouette of the Frenchman evokes much stronger associations with classic American muscle cars than with the compact four-door sedan of the 1960s.

The design relies on a low-slung two-door coupe with a distinctly aggressive stance. The front is dominated by a wide air intake, and a massive diffuser catches the eye at the rear. The continuity between the eras is masterfully carried over into the interior, where engineers have installed six compact round displays that recreate the look of traditional analog dials. The center console and control elements are made of precisely machined aluminum, and the premium feel is complemented by rich Alcantara upholstery.

The interior features deep sports bucket seats with multi-point seat belts. The overall dimensions of the concept are 4120 mm long, 1880 mm wide and only 1270 mm high. An electric motor with up to 270 hp is responsible for the drive, and the aggressive stance is completed by asymmetrical wheels - 19-inch on the front axle and 20-inch at the rear. Unfortunately for car enthusiasts, Renault has already confirmed that there are currently no plans for the model to enter series production.