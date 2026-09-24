Leapmotor brings out the heavy artillery - the huge premium crossover D19

The Chinese automaker Leapmotor, which already relies on the stable backing and distribution network of the Euro-American giant Stellantis, is preparing another show of force for the Paris Motor Show. Visitors to the autumn forum from October 12 to 18, 2026 will see up close not only the expected compact city model B03, but also the largest and most luxurious representative of the brand - the colossal SUV D19. The mobile.bg team will be at the event, from where we will tell you more about this automotive novelty. For now, here is a brief preview of the largest Leapmotor to date.

The dimensions of the D19 inspire respect from the first glance. With its 5.25 meters in length, 2.00 meters in width and 1.78 meters in height, this Chinese stands shoulder to shoulder with the largest representatives of the premium segment. The wheelbase of 3.11 meters provides a huge interior space, and the 21-inch wheels complete its monumental stance. The design follows the rounded and clean aesthetics of the brand, with the discreet light strip under the rear window, which also serves as a battery level indicator, making an impression.

The interior relies on the concept of maximum comfort and minimalist luxury. The salon has three rows of seats with full electrical adjustment, doors with smooth electric retraction and a panoramic glass roof with an area of 2.7 square meters. The control of the main functions is entrusted to two large "floating" displays, complemented by a high center console with numerous storage niches and projection assistance systems.

In technical terms, the Leapmotor D19 demonstrates the pinnacle of Chinese engineering. The model is available in both a fully electric modification (BEV) and an extended-range gasoline generator (EREV). The fully electric version has a power of over 700 horsepower and a claimed autonomous range of over 700 kilometers on the Chinese homologation cycle.

For now, the brand's management has clarified that the official appearance of the D19 in Paris is not intended to immediately launch it in the retail network on the Old Continent. The main role of the model is to serve as a technological showcase and strengthen the image of Leapmotor in front of the European public, although the final sales decision will likely depend on the reactions during the exhibition.