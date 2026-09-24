Audi A6 E-Tron travels over 1,300 kilometers on a single charge

The standard Audi A6 Sportback e-tron managed to write its name in the Guinness Book of Records after achieving the phenomenal achievement of 1,338 kilometers on a single battery charge within the framework of a specially organized efficiency marathon.

Behind the wheel of the record-breaking car was the famous rally driver Miko Marcik, and during the grueling test the driver managed to achieve an astonishingly low average energy consumption of just 7.09 kWh per 100 kilometers traveled. This result was made possible by the model's extremely low drag coefficient of just 0.21, as well as the optimized lithium-ion battery and the highly efficient power electronics of the PPE platform.

Marčík's achievement officially improves on the previous achievements in this category for series-produced electric cars, proving that the range of modern electric vehicles under optimal conditions can dramatically exceed the official factory values according to the WLTP standards. The brand's headquarters in Ingolstadt say that the record demonstrates the full potential of the aerodynamic design of the e-tron family, which was designed with maximum efficiency in mind on long journeys.