Tuning for millions: The most extreme G-Class has no roof, but has 900 hp

The German tuning studio Brabus has once again expanded the boundaries of extreme luxury with the premiere of one of the most scandalous creations in its history - the brutal Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, created on the basis of the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The project fills a specific niche, offering a four-door G-Class with a soft-folding roof and cosmic power, which officially crosses the psychological threshold of one million euros.

Under the hood of the ultra-prestigious convertible is a seriously modified biturbo eight, the working volume of which has been increased to 4.5 liters. Thanks to new turbochargers, forged pistons and revised software, the unit generates 900 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,250 Nm (electronically limited). The massive SUV accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, and its top speed is limited for software reasons to 240 km/h due to the enormous weight and the specifics of the tires.

Visually, the car impresses with an aggressive carbon aerodynamic package, giant 24-inch forged Monoblock wheels and a completely redesigned body configuration, which turns the high-passenger machine into an open lifestyle model. The interior is filled with the highest quality leather, carbon details and individual solutions under the Brabus Masterpiece program.

The circulation of this unique model will be strictly limited, and the base prices on the German market start at exactly 1,059,980 euros, making it a collector's rarity for selected customers.